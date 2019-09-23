× Skeletal remains found in April identified as woman reported missing in January 2017

MCCORDSVILLE, Ind.– Skeletal remains found in a wooded area of Hancock County in April have been identified.

A mushroom hunter found the remains on April 27, 2019 in the 6500 block of West County Road 900 North. The remains were said to be in an area surrounded by farmland, roughly 60 yards from the road, near the edge of the woods.

Officials used dental records to identify the remains as Patricia Dipasquale, 57. She had been missing since January of 2017.

The Hancock County Coroner was unable to determine a cause of death due to the extent of the decomposition, but foul play is not suspected.

The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information can call McCordsville police at 317-335-2812.