Vatican office grants temporary reprieve to Brebeuf in clash with Archdiocese

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A Vatican office has granted Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory School a temporary reprieve in its clash with the Archdiocese of Indianapolis.

In a message to the Brebeuf community posted Monday, the school revealed that the Vatican’s Congregation for Catholic Education has temporarily suspended a decree from Archbishop Charles C. Thompson.

Under Thompson’s decree, Brebeuf would no longer be recognized as a Catholic institution. The decision came after the school refused to fire a teacher in a same-sex marriage.

From the school’s statement:

We have just learned that the Congregation for Catholic Education has decided to suspend the Archbishop’s decree on an interim basis, pending its final resolution of our appeal. The Archbishop very kindly informed me that, as a result of this temporary suspension of his decree, Brebeuf is free to resume our normal sacramental celebrations of the Eucharist. Most happily, this means that we will be able to celebrate the Mass for the Feast Day of St. Jean de Brebeuf on October 24.

The school went on to stress that the decision was temporary. The Congregation for Catholic Education must still make a final decision on the matter.

“The Congregation has simply granted a temporary suspension of the Archbishop’s decree until it makes a final decision,” the statement said.

The Archdiocese issued a statement in response to the decision,