Zionsville farm finds a place in the workforce for adults with disabilities

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — It may look and sound like your typical farm, but ask Watch Us Farm founder Janice Agarwall and she’ll tell you it’s so much more.

“We bring out these high school kids, and they start working with our adults. And I have seen lives change over the past 20 something years,” Agarwall explained.

At the farm, you’ll find people like 20-year-old Alex Gillihan who is now working there and learning skills that will last a lifetime.

“I did all the planting out there, fruits and vegetables,” he said.

Six years ago, Agarwall started the farm when she saw untapped potential in adults who have intellectual disabilities

“If you give them the training and break it down then break it down again and are repetitive we can get them to do significantly higher tasks,” said Agarwall.

From cleaning and feeding animals to planting a pumpkin patch, Gillihan has done nearly everything alongside volunteers and interns.

“It’s not just your average job. It’s really you are out here doing different stuff every day. I feel like we’re working towards something and making a difference,” said Watch Us Farms intern Noah Torres.

The farm recently partnered with the Town of Zionsville. Gillihan and others are helping town employees with painting and landscaping.

Watch us Farm is in a transition phase. They are looking for more land or a facility to expand their program.

