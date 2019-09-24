× Bra Art Auction returns to Hendricks County

INDIANAPOLIS — Bras are being taken to the next level at Hendricks Regional Health’s upcoming bra art auction. On Saturday, September 28, male models will walk the runway and wear bras that will be auctioned off to raise funds for cancer research.

Dr. Anne Mattingly and breast cancer survivor Jan Brunner stopped by Fox59 to discuss the upcoming event.

This year’s theme is “Game On.” People who attend are invited to wear their favorite team jerseys.

You can buy tickets here.

You can also reach out to help Brunner with her pillow project at janbrunner@live.com.