Cambria Hotels announces plans for 148-room hotel near Lucas Oil Stadium

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The hospitality industry is booming in downtown Indianapolis.

“Tourism has made its mark here in our downtown,” said Bob Schultz, the Senior Vice President of Downtown Indy, Inc.

According to Downtown Indy, Inc. there are about 7,700 hotel rooms downtown right now and with the number of projects that are being discussed there could be anywhere with an additional 2,000 in the pipeline. Schultz says the word discussed is key, as projects could fall through, but the fact companies are wanting to come to the Circle City, that’s what’s important.

The company Choice Hotels International is planning a Midwest expansion of Cambria Hotels and one will be located on the south end of the downtown area, near Lucas Oil Stadium.

“We’re pleased to see this and welcome them to our community once they come to be,” Schultz added.

According to the Choice Hotels press release:

The five-story, 148-room Cambria Indianapolis Downtown is planned for construction at 850 South Meridian St., with easy access to Interstate 70 and Indianapolis International Airport. The hotel will be near the headquarters of several corporations, including Anthem, Eli Lilly and Company, the NCAA and Rolls Royce North America. Lucas Oil Stadium and the Indiana Convention Center, two of the Midwest’s largest event venues, will be within walking distance, as well as the bustling Indianapolis City Market.

The Cambria hotel in Indianapolis will feature many amenities such as spa-style bathrooms, onsite dining, meeting space and a fitness center.

George Stergiopoulos owns the Greek Island Restaurant that sits next to the vacant building where the hotel is planned to be located.

“This neighborhood we’ve worked really, really hard down here to progress. Lucas Oil Stadium came and that started a little jump, a little slow, but I think we’re moving good now,” said Stergiopoulous.

We asked Choice Hotels International why the company chose Indianapolis as part of the Midwest expansion. In a statement:

Downtown Indianapolis is an ideal location for Cambria Hotels to expand, with rapid growth in downtown project investment in the past five years and record tourism/visitor spending. The proposed hotel’s central location will immerse both business and leisure travelers in downtown Indy.

This will be the third Cambria hotel in Indiana. If approved, the hotel could open in early 2021.