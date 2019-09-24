× Fantastic day ahead! Tracking our next rain chance and record heat this weekend.

Skies are clear and temperatures are crisp! What a great fall day ahead, under sunny skies. This is about perfect and should be thoroughly enjoyed outdoors. Sunshine will be with us all day while highs warm into the upper 70’s.

Tonight, skies will remain mainly clear and should remain pleasant in the overnight with lows in the upper 50’s. Wednesday will bring breezy southwest winds and warmer temperatures, while a front approaches from the west. Shower chances will increase by Wednesday evening and into Thursday morning. This will usher in slightly cooler temperatures on Thursday.

Hotter weather begins to take over on Friday and will last well into next week! Another hot, dry stretch is forecast with record heat possible while summer still hangs on.