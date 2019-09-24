× Former student detained after being seen with AR-15 in parking lot of Cloverdale High School

CLOVERDALE, Ind. — A former student of Cloverdale High School has been detained after an administrator observed him with a firearm in the school parking lot during dismissal Tuesday.

CHS says the former student retrieved a gun from a car in the parking lot and was intending to put the gun into their personal vehicle.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office says the weapon was an AR-15 that had been damaged in a fire, but it was loaded with a magazine.

The school’s assistant principle saw the former student with the gun and immediately notified the school resource officer. He was then detained by police, and the Cloverdale Police Department is investigating the matter, according to CHO.

“Administration is grateful for the support and quick action of our SRO and the Cloverdale Police Department,” said Superintendent Cloverdale Community Schools Greg Linton.

This is a developing story.