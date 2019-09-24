Full Steam Ahead Podcast Episode 22 – Archaeology/Anthropology

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. —  September is Archaeology Month in Indiana.  The Department of Natural Resources has hosted several events throughout the month, with a few still remaining this upcoming weekend.

On the latest episode of Full Steam Ahead: A Podcast About Purdue, FOX59’s Adam Bartels talks with Purdue Professor of Anthropology Dr. Michele Buzon about her field work and research as a bioarchaeologist in Tombos in modern-day Sudan.  Buzon has been visiting Tombos along the Nile River Valley for nearly twenty years and has made many discoveries, including an ancient horse burial site on a more recent visit.  She also discusses the importance of archaeology, research, and the hands-on experience she and others receive from the on-site digs.

