Man charged in murder of Deputy Pickett expected to plead guilty on Friday

LEBANON, Ind. — Boone County prosecutors have confirmed the case against John Ball has been set for a guilty plea on Friday, September 27 at 8:00 a.m.

Ball is one of the men facing murder charges related to the death of Boone County Sheriff’s Deputy Jacob Pickett.

Ball, 22, allegedly provided the pistol that Anthony Baumgardt used to shoot and kill Deputy Pickett.

In addition to providing the murder weapon, Ball allegedly “fronted” methamphetamine to Baumgardt and John Baldwin Jr. to later sell.

The county’s prosecutor’s office filed charges against Ball and Baldwin in early July.

Prosecutors say because Ball has not officially plead guilty and has not been sentenced, no further comments were available.