The hint of fall will fade as strong warm up gets underway; Records could fall

COOL MORNING

It has been three months since the temperature in Indianapolis was below 55-degrees. The Tuesday morning low was the coolest since June 14th (47°) at 52°. That is close to the average low for this time of the year but may have taken on a cooler feeling due to the extended spell of unseasonably warm weather we've recently experienced.

Many outlying areas did fall below 50-degrees with lows of 48° at Crawfordsville and New Castle.

The first occurrence of a sub 50-degree low temperature is late this year, on average it falls on the 10th of September. The earliest date came in 1895 on July 31st, while we went into the first week of October (6th) of 1910.

HEATING UP

There is no holding back the significant warm up that once again is in the works to close out the month and open October. Off overnight Euro and U.S. long range forecasts, the upper-level high will be quite strong sitting over the southeast U.S. late in the weekend.

This could be very impressive heat for this time of the year. Record level heat temperatures are a real possibility especially Monday and Tuesday when temperatures could top a whopping 20° above normal. This is 90-degree high temperature territory and threatens record highs for the dates. The record high for September 30th and October 1st is 89-degrees.

Only three October's have produced a 90-degree day, most recently 2007 with two days. There has only a total of four days on record reaching 90-degrees in the month of October with the two other dates in 1951 and 1954. Could 2019 enter the record books? Stay tuned.