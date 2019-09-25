× 70-year-old Indiana man accused of impregnating 14-year-old girl

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. – A 70-year-old man accused of sexually abusing and impregnating a 14-year-old girl is on trial this week.

David E. Killian, Sr., 70, is charged with three counts of sexual misconduct with a minor, a level 4 felony.

Police began investigating the case on August 10, 2017.

According to probable cause documents obtained by FOX59, the sexual abuse survivor told her dad that Killian touched her inappropriately. A CPS case worker spoke with the survivor, and she revealed Killian had been touching her inappropriately for months.

She said the sexual encounters started in March 2017. Killian touched her inappropriately and forced her to have sex with him. She says she told him no, but he would swear at her and call her vulgar names. She told the case worker she felt very scared and uncomfortable around him.

Court documents say police found out the survivor was 7 and a half months pregnant in December 2017. Investigators collected a DNA swab from Killian after the baby was born. They sent the DNA samples to an Indiana State Police lab for testing, and it was determined there is a 99.9999% probably Killian is the father.

Killian was arrested on July 26, 2018. His jury trial began on Tuesday, September 24. It is expected to conclude today.