Being a better neighbor

A hilarious reminder of what it used to be like when company or neighbors stopped by back in the day! Now many of us run and hide wondering who could possibly be ringing our doorbell. This Saturday is national good neighbor day and the Harrison Center has an upcoming event about what good neighborhood partners look like. Their Executive Director Joanna Taft is here to answers questions. Along with Greatriarch of Monon 16 Shirley Webster.

PreEnactIndy

Saturday, October 5th

10am-5pm

16th street just east of the Monon Trail

If you would like to know more about the upcoming PreEnactIndy event we will link you to their website, click the link below.

https://www.Harrisoncenter.Org/preenact-indy