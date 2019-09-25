Dragon boat races return

Posted 10:14 AM, September 25, 2019, by

The Whie River Dragon Boat Races return to Indy.  While it's a whole lot of fun, there's also special meaning behind the races.  Jill Hoffman is the White River Alliance director and Elaine Shea is the president of SurviveOars.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.