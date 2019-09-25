Front passed with little to no rain, deficit grows; Late season heat wave on the way

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NO REAL RAIN

The need for rain is growing as we are nearing the end of September. Less than a half-inch of rain has fallen making this the 8th driest September on record and driest in twenty years.

A wind shifting , cold front is passing late Wednesday and as forecast failed to produce any real notable rainfall. The deficit will continue to grow as showers and storms are expected to be very widely scattered in coverage entering the weekend.

With the expectation that rain will continue to be in short supply, more counties are declaring burn bans today. Decatur and Lawrence county were added Wednesday bringing the total to over a dozen county bans state-wide.

HEATING UP

The streak rolls on and shows no sign of letting up. We've had 17 straight days above normal and there is no stopping as we enter October.

While cold and snowy in the west across Montana and Wyoming this weekend, we will embark on a late season heat wave. Record high temps are within reach here entering October as a upper-level high pressure (hot dome) is anchored in the southeast U.S. The unusually strong and amplified pattern could shatter many daily records across the eastern two-thirds of the country into early next week.

With a forecast temperature anomaly of nearly 20-degrees above normal Monday and Tuesday, we are expecting several days at or above 90-degrees including the first two days of the new month. That is exceptional heat, not only record setting but extremely rare to have 90s in October.

Only three October's have produced 90-degree days, most recently 2007. A total of four days reached 90° in October scanning 148 years of weather records. Stay tuned this will be interesting.