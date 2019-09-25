× ISP: Man was shot in head before deadly weekend crash on I-70

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Indiana State Police say a man was shot in the head before a fatal crash on I-70 over the weekend.

The crash happened at 7:23 p.m. Saturday on westbound I-70 near Post Road. Police initially believed the driver killed in the crash died from injuries suffered in the collision.

However, further investigation showed the victim, 27-year-old Devon Anderson of Indianapolis, had been shot in the head, police said. An autopsy found a bullet lodged in his head and determined he died from a gunshot wound.

Another driver involved in the crash, 24-year-old Juan Garrado Vivas, was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police said Vivas became a “person of interest” in the case. They arrested him on a preliminary murder charge early Wednesday morning.

Police believe Vivas fired a shot from a handgun that hit Anderson in the head, causing Anderson’s Dodge Caravan to veer into the path of Vivas’ Ford Ranger. The case remains under investigation.