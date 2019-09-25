× Opportunity for new job, fresh start at Thursday’s construction job & resource fair

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The City of Indianapolis, along with Supreme Staffing and Community Justice Partners, are holding a construction job and resource fair.

The goal is to find people to help build the Community Justice Campus, which is expected to open in 2022.

The job and resource fair is happening Thursday at the Light of the World Christian Church located at 4646 N. Michigan Road. It begins at 10 a.m. and lasts until 2 p.m.

There will also be resources for people to help with expungement, achieving a high school equivalent diploma, enrollment in construction training classes and connecting to BMV services.

“Construction is a good opportunity for people to re-enter our community, get a really good, solid job and something that you can take care of a family with,” Camille Blunt said.

Blunt is the director of the Office of Minority and Women Business Development for the City of Indianapolis. She spoke with FOX59 at the CJC site on East Prospect Street alongside Damon Lane, the Office of Public Health & Safety’s re-entry employment liaison.

Lane knows how beneficial it is to have help making a fresh start. Lane was incarcerated at 19 and was not released until he was 24.

“I’m that walking, living testimony that you can do it,” Lane said. “You don’t have to be defined by your past.”