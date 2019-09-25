× Slight rain chances today…hotter weekend and beyond still dialed in!

Expect a dry start out-the-door this morning, along with comfortable temperatures at sunrise. We should enjoy some sunshine through the early part of the day, as winds turn breezy from the southwest at 12-18 mph. Eventually, some overcast skies will increase and rain chances will arrive to the state. Showers will be limited but around, along with a slight storm chance too between 2:00-5:00pm for downtown Indianapolis. The cold front that will prompt the showers and storms will be clearing the state this evening and back to a taste of autumn for your Thursday!

By Saturday, heat will begin to build in, as summer hangs on for one more weekend! Hotter weather will amplify into the workweek with 90° heat likely by Monday through Wednesday, marking new record highs for the city of Indianapolis!