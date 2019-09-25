SWAT called to south side home after man refuses to come out

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis Metropolitan police say SWAT is on scene after a man barricaded himself inside a home Wednesday.

According to IMPD, officers from Southeast District were dispatched to the 3500 block of S. State Avenue around 9 a.m.

Officers talked to a caller who said a man forced his way into the home due to a disturbance Tuesday that sent someone to the hospital in critical condition. While people inside the home were able to leave, police believe the man stayed inside. They do believe he has access to weapons.

During an update at the scene, police said the standoff stemmed from a 1 p.m. incident in which a son attacked his mother, leaving her in critical condition. The man forced entry into the home Wednesday morning, according to IMPD.

His wife left the home and called police. SWAT used gas and flash bombs to see if they could get the man to come out peacefully. Police were heard telling the man, “Come outside now. Nothing’s going to happen to you when you come outside. We need you to come outside slowly with your hands up.”