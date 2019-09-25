× Thief steals 20,000 pounds of apples from Indiana orchard

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. – One very bad apple raided a family-owned orchard in northern Indiana and stole 20,000 pounds of apples.

Williams Orchard owner Jon Drummond called police to report someone picked apples from more than 30 trees on the northwest corner of their property in Rolling Prairie, Indiana.

The retail value of the apples is $27,000.

According to Drummond, a semi-dwarf apple tree has upwards of 10 bushels of apples. A bushel is 40 pounds, and an average apple is 1/3 pound to a 1/2 pound.

Drummond says they have around 1,200 trees on the farm.

Drummond thanked the community for their support and joked about the incident on the Williams Orchard Facebook page: “LaPorte County Sheriff’s Department–if you guys happen to find these people, can you have them train my harvest team on speed picking techniques before they go to jail!?”