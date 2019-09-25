West Lafayette police arrest suspect on rape, sexual battery charges after July assault

Lyondre Williams

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind.– Police arrested a man Wednesday in connection with a sexual assault that happened on July 20 along the Wabash Heritage Trail near West Lafayette’s waste water treatment plant.

Lyondre Williams, 21, of Lafayette was arrested on charges of rape, attempted rape, sexual battery and interference with the reporting of a crime.

Police had previously released surveillance video from a restaurant, but details of the incident weren’t released.

After the incident, police said security was increased along the trail.

