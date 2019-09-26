Indy firefighters turn up the heat. Tony Williamson is the executive director at the Saint Florian Center. Thomas Gandolph is the creative director for the 2020 Indy Firefighter calendar. Ted Harton participated in the calendar for the past 3 years.
2020 Indy Firefighter Calendar
-
Debt, public safety, streets lead proposed 2020 Indianapolis budget increase
-
City of Indianapolis jumping through hoops to demolish Oak Tree Apartments
-
Indy Jazz Fest returns
-
Yahoo users affected by massive data breaches could get $100
-
9/11 Victim Compensation Fund extension passes the Senate
-
-
David Lynch, Geena Davis to receive honorary Oscars at Governors Awards in October
-
Indianapolis airport is best in North America according to J.D. Power
-
Dragon boat races return
-
‘Black Panther’ sequel release date announced
-
Indy Pride Parade and Festival to take place this weekend
-
-
Guide to Pride 2019
-
The surprising careers of two Colts Cheerleaders
-
John Andretti in Indy for 23rd ‘Race for Riley’ as he continues to battle cancer