× A bright day ahead! Nearing record heat by Sunday and beyond.

The passage of a cool front will bring clearing skies to the area today, along with a brief cool down! Another area of high pressure is now building in and will create stable conditions with lower humidity. No rain threat today while temperatures warm into the upper 70’s. Should be a great day outdoors! Skies remain clear tonight and a beautiful evening is anticipated.

Friday brings a return to warmer and more humid air. As we begin to heat up, a few storms could pop-up across the state. All indications point to any storm chances being relegated to the northern 1/3 of the state for the afternoon and early evening. This should be the last of our rain chances for the month of September.

The weekend has heat building in, as a warming trend takes hold and should peak next Wednesday. Early next week looks hot with new record highs being set for Monday through Wednesday, while fall remains on pause…