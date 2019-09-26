Be Our Guest at Old Spaghetti Factory

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This year, The Old Spaghetti Factory is proud to be celebrating its 50th Anniversary. As part of its 50th anniversary, dine at The Old Spaghetti Factory now through November 13th and your spaghetti selfie could win you a $50 gift card! Enter to win by posting your photo dining at The Old Spaghetti Factory using the hashtag MyFactoryFamily. You could be one of 50 winners of a $50 gift card to celebrate their 50th anniversary! Wow that’s a lot of 50’s. For official rules visit osf.com/contest.

A meal at The Old Spaghetti Factory is an experience. We invest meticulous attention to our décor so our guests feel as though they’re stepping into another world. Every location is adorned with antique lighting, intricate stained glass displays and an old-fashioned trolley car that doubles as a dining hall.

Nearly every item on The Old Spaghetti Factory’s menu is made on-site, from scratch, using fresh ingredients. Unlike most restaurants, when you order our entrées, we serve you a complete meal, which includes bread, soup or salad, and dessert. And with our famous kid’s menu, special treats and fun activities, we encourage families to feel at home in our restaurants.

The Old Spaghetti Factory is still family owned and operated and we welcome your family to join ours for a memorable dining experience as we celebrate our 50th Anniversary!

We have two convenient locations in the Indianapolis area:

Indianapolis, IN

210 South Meridian St., Indianapolis, IN 46225

317.635.6325

Lunch Hours

Mon-Fri 11:00am-2:00pm

11:00am-2:00pm Sat & Sun 12:00pm-4:00pm

12:00pm-4:00pm Lunch menu available Mon - Fri

Dinner Hours

Mon-Thu 5:00pm-9:30pm

5:00pm-9:30pm Fri 5:00pm-10:30pm

5:00pm-10:30pm Sat 4:00pm-10:30pm

4:00pm-10:30pm Sun4:00pm-9:30pm

Carmel, IN

918 S Rangeline Rd, Carmel, IN 46032

317.708.9669

Lunch Hours

Mon-Fri 11:30am-2:00pm

11:30am-2:00pm Sat & Sun 11:30am-4:00pm

11:30am-4:00pm Lunch menu available Mon - Fri

Dinner Hours

Mon-Thu 5:00pm-9:00pm

5:00pm-9:00pm Fri 5:00pm-9:30pm

5:00pm-9:30pm Sat4:00pm-9:30pm