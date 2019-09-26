× Domino’s Pizza Australia is paying $30 an hour for ‘chief garlic bread taste tester’

BRISBANE, Australia – Dream job alert for garlic bread lovers! Domino’s Pizza is looking to hire a chief garlic bread taste tester at the headquarters of the company’s Australia franchisee.

According to the job posting on LinkedIn, the Brisbane-based company will pay someone $30 an hour for one day, 7.5 hours of work, to “taste test [their] World-Famous Garlic Breads.”

Domino’s is looking for a candidate who is “a little bit crunchy, but mostly warm and soft on the inside.” The perfect candidate would also possess the following qualities:

Never met a carb they didn’t like

Does not identify as a vampire

Understands the perfect ‘crunch to softness’ ratio

Lunch is included (obviously), and the company will pay for a return domestic flight if the successful applicant is not within driving distance of Brisbane.

Those interested in applying must do an online survey explaining in 200 words why they’re the perfect candidate for the job. You can also submit a 30-second video clip explaining your qualifications.

The application deadline is October 7.