× IndyGo: Free Red Line service extended to November 10

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Free rides for the Red Line are being extended through November 10, according to IndyGo.

The decision was approved by IndyGo’s Board of Directors during a meeting held on Thursday.

In a statement, Indy Go said:

“The decision is being made for two reasons. First, several Red Line riders have experienced issues with service during the first month of operations. Second, it recently became clear that new ticketing machines for the Red Line would not be fully operational by an agreed-upon deadline.”

A contract was recently awarded to technology vendor Flowbird Group in an effort to modernize the Red Line’s fare system. The new system is designed to integrate a mobile app, website, reloadable fare cards and ticket vending machines, as well as fare enforcement and citation management.

IndyGo said, as of late September, vending machines were still unable to accept bills for cash transactions and the fare system interface is behind schedule. These project delays have made IndyGo unable to begin using the new technology, scheduled to start October 1.

IndyGo continues to work with Flowbird to ensure the new technology will be ready for launch on November 10. The statement continued:

“We are collaborating proactively with Flowbird and are optimistic the new machines will be up-and-running soon.”

IndyGo said, since opening on September 1, the Red Line has received overwhelming public interest with people boarding the service more than 64,000 times in the opening week: