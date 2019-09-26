× Lanes closed in both direction along I-74 near Batesville due to overturned semi

BATESVILLE, Ind. — A lengthy clean-up effort is underway along I-74 near Batesville where an overturned semi has closed the interstate in both directions.

Sgt. Stephen Wheeles of the Indiana State Police Post from Versailles is reporting that the crash, which occurred just before 10 a.m. Thursday morning will involve a lengthy cleanup for the next several hours.

The semi trailer is in the east bound lanes while the cab has flipped over the construction concrete barrier wall into the westbound lanes.

East bound traffic is being diverted off at the New Point interchange where they can access State Road 46 to the south and take that east to the Batesville interchange to reconnect with I-74.

All westbound I-74 traffic is being diverted off at the Bateville exit then to State Road 46 which drivers can then travel east to New Point and re-enter I-74 there.