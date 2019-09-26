× Police activity in Rossville prompts precautionary school lockdown

ROSSVILLE, Ind. — Police detained a suspect following a SWAT situation that put Rossville schools on a precautionary lockdown.

According to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies from the department as well as officers from Indiana State Police and the Rossville Police Department responded to the corner of Main and Plank streets (State Road 26 and State Road 39) after a person refused to get out of a car.

Officers evacuated the area and Rossville Consolidated School Corporation went on lockdown as a precaution; no one could leave or enter the building as a result.

Chief Deputy Todd Lappin told WLFI that the call came in as a drunk driver. Lappin made the stop but the driver refused to come out.

Police eventually detained the individual.