Police search for SUV in connection with hit-and-run on Indy's west side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police are searching for the driver responsible for hitting a man on the west side of Indianapolis.

Police say the incident happened around midnight near Lynhurst Drive and Plainfield Avenue.

Neighbors heard the impact and went to investigate what happened. That’s when they found the man lying in the road and moaning for help.

Medics transported him to Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition.

Police are searching for a black or silver SUV in connection with the crime.