Possible mechanical issue being investigated from semi fire along I-74 near Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, Ind. — Investigators are still sorting through details of a late Thursday morning rush hour semi fire along westbound I-74 near the Jamestown interchange.

The driver noticed smoke coming from the rear of his trailer and was able to get the semi onto the right shoulder of the interstate before exiting his cab.

The Jamestown Fire Department arrived on the scene to find a fire had broken out around the back axle of the truck and was spreading to the trailer.

Upon extinguishing that fire, officials then discovered a fuel and brake fluid leak that had run off into the ditch area. They were able to contain and clean that up with minimum issues.

Traffic through the area was blocked at that site for about three hours for cleanup and investigation.