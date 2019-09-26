Putnam County driver ignores school bus stop arm

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. -- Incredible video shows a dangerous situation out of Putnam County.

It shows a driver speeding past the right side of a school bus that had its stop arm extended.

You can see the driver held her arm out and closed the bus door when she saw the pick-up approaching.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office says the bus had it’s amber caution lights on 13-seconds before stopping.

The stop arm was extended for seven seconds before the pick-up truck passed it.

The sheriff’s office said if the student had been in the first two rows of the bus – he would have been hit.

Officers later found the driver, identified as David Harris.

CBS4 is asking if Harris is facing any charges.

