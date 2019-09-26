Vice President Mike Pence to speak in Indianapolis today

US Vice President Mike Pence speaks during the second Ministerial to Advance Religious Freedom in the Loy Henderson Auditorium of the State Department in Washington, DC, on July 18, 2019. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo credit should read MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Vice President Mike Pence will return to his home state today for a two-day trip.

Today, the former Indiana Governor will lead a panel discussion on the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Trade Agreement and its impact on Hoosier workers and companies.

Vice President Pence and the Second Lady Karen Pence are expected to arrive on Air Force Two around 11:15 a.m.

At 1 p.m., he will participate in a roundtable discussion and  give a speech at MacAllister Machinery. Tickets are available on America First Policies’ website at no cost. You do need to register ahead of time.

On Friday, he’ll tour the Neurodiagnostic Institute and Advanced Treatment Center at Community Hospital East.

He’ll then take part in a roundtable discussion with public health leaders.

