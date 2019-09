× Ben Davis’ Dillon Moore wins Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Ben Davis’ Dillon Moore is the latest winner of the Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game.

The sophomore defensive back skied high for an interception in the end zone as part of the Giants' upset win over Warren Central, 27-24 in double overtime.

Ben Davis continues MIC play with a trip to Lawrence North this week.