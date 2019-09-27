Deadly crash survivor seeks to find her good Samaritan heroes: ‘I owe her my life’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- A deadly crash survivor is searching for the people she said saved her life.

On September 19, Jennifer McDowell was driving with her friend down Michigan Road. Crash reports said the driver of a convertible crossed into their lane, and smashing their car head on.

The vehicle McDowell was a passenger in spun, and slammed into a third car.

“I don’t remember nothing," McDowell said of the accident itself.

Her friend died in the crash, while another driver was ejected from the vehicle. Multiple people were taken to the hospital.

“She didn’t deserve this. She didn’t deserve to lose her life. She was a great person, a great friend, a great mother," McDowell said of her friend who passed away, "She’s gone, she’s gone."

McDowell was discharged from the hospital on Friday, despite having suffered a long list of severe injuries.

“I have a broken femur. I have pins and screws in my ankles. I have busted ribs on both sides, a collapsed lung, and a torn aorta,” McDowell said before we asked her if she thought she would make it out alive, “No I didn’t, especially when they said I had a ripped heart.”

One of the few memories McDowell has from that night is that two men and a woman who came to her aid. She said the woman held her hand and calmed her down before medics arrived.

“I owe her my life really. She really saved my life. I should have been dead,” McDowell said.

All McDowell can remember is that the woman's first or last name was Jackson.

If you think you know who that person is, or it's you, please contact our station, so we can get you two connected.