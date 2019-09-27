× Developer scraps $1.38B plan for former GM stamping plant site

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– The future of the site of the former General Motors stamping plant is uncertain once again.

On Friday, Ambrose Property Group decided to scrap plans for a mixed-use development called Waterside, and sell the property.

The project would have revamped the former GM stamping plant on the western edge of downtown Indianapolis. In a statement, Ambrose Property Group noted the sale was prompted by a change in direction for the company.

“Ambrose Property Group is repositioning its business to focus on e-commerce and industrial development both in Indianapolis and nationally,” the group said. “We believe that a focused approach on one segment of real estate development is best for our investors, our clients, employees and the communities where we invest.”

Waterside was expected to be a $1.38 billion development, including 1,350 residential units, 620 hotel rooms, 2.75 million sq. ft. of office space and 100,000 sq. ft. of retail and 12,000 jobs.

An international design competition for the site is underway. Concepts for the future of the site are set to be revealed to the public on Oct. 2.

Mayor Joe Hogsett’s office issued this statement:

“Today’s announcement that Ambrose does not intend to move forward with their plans for the former GM stamping plant is disappointing, but does not dampen our optimism and commitment to this site and the surrounding neighborhoods. We intend to use all available tools to ensure that the future of this parcel will live up to the years of planning that has occurred and the ongoing White River Vision Plan.”

Aasif Bade, founder and CEO of Ambrose Property Group, issued this statement on Facebook:

Dear Indianapolis, In May 2017, we were selected to redevelop the former General Motors stamping plant site. Since then, we’ve operated with the mindset that the potential of the site is much greater when we surround ourselves with the best people and organizations—like The Valley neighborhood, Central Indiana Community Foundation and so many others. Together with these groups, we’ve advanced important conversations about placemaking, designing for equity and inclusion, and developing with the community rather than to the community.