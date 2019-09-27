× FOX59 to start each broadcast day with rendition of ‘The Star-Spangled Banner’

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Early risers will have the chance to honor America every morning on FOX59.

Beginning at 3:58 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 1, FOX59 will start the daily broadcast with a rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

It’s an initiative from Nexstar Media Group, the new ownership group for the station. Through a partnership with Broadcast Music Inc. (BMI) and Belmont University’s Curb College of Entertainment and Music Business, Nexstar stations air a daily broadcast of the national anthem featuring up-and-coming musical artists.

For years, stations played “The Star-Spangled Banner” to signify the beginning or end of a broadcast day, but the practice went away over time. Nexstar is restoring the tradition across its nearly 200 stations in 115 markets.

A variety of performers will sing the national anthem as part of the initiative, having recorded their unique renditions at Belmont University’s Ocean Way Studios. The newly recorded tracks will be delivered to millions upon millions of homes across the U.S.

“Nexstar’s core mission is to provide exceptional service to the local communities where we operate across America through our organization-wide commitment to localism, unbiased local broadcast journalism and telling the local stories that matter to our viewers and their families,” said Tim Busch, president of Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc.

Busch said “The Star-Spangled Banner” will be played every day of the year. The performances will provide emerging artists with a platform to showcase their talents.

“We’re thrilled that Belmont University’s Curb College of Entertainment and Music Business has generously provided its state-of-the-art recording studio as well,” said Dan Spears, BMI’s vice president of industry relations. “I’m looking forward to hearing how our songwriters perform their own special rendition of one of the nation’s most beloved patriotic songs.”