Haunted? 'Ghost Hunters' to air episode focused on Indy's Athenaeum next month

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Ghost Hunters will feature one of Indy’s most haunted buildings—the Athenaeum—as Halloween approaches.

A&E recently rebooted the series, which originally ran for 11 seasons on SyFy from 2004 through 2016.

The upcoming episode, titled “Dancing with the Dead,” airs on Wednesday, Oct. 9. The Ghost Hunters team spent five days at the Athenaeum in July to scope out paranormal activity at the 126-year-old building.

The team used the following equipment:

Binaural Microphones

Digital Audio Recorder

Tesla Speaker

Data Logger

Tri-Feld Natural EMF Detector

4K Infrared Cameras

Craig Mince, president of the Athenaeum Foundation, said the Athenaeum will host a free watch party at 7 p.m. on Oct. 23. Mince said, since his first day on the job, he’s heard staff and tenants share stories of “spirits” residing in the building.

“Having heard that A&E was resurrecting Ghost Hunters I felt like there was no better team of folks to help us get to the bottom of this mystery,” he said.

The venue hosts several overnight ghost tours throughout the year. The tour takes place from 11 p.m. until 4 a.m. and gives guests the chance to investigate 14 haunted areas. Participants must be 16 years or older; anyone under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. There are only 50 spots available.

The next overnight ghost tour is scheduled for Feb. 22, 2020. To learn more about ghost tours and the watch party, visit the Athenaeum Foundation website.