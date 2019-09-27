× IMPD: 2 arrested in multiple north side burglaries

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) has arrested two men in connection with several burglaries on the city’s northside.

On September 20, an investigation of several burglaries on the northside led officers to a home on the 5200 block of Hinesley Avenue.

Police said a search warrant was served and several items reported stolen were recovered.

Tyrell Wilson, 21, was arrested and charged with two counts of burglary, and Brian Reynolds, 60, was arrested and charged with narcotic offenses and burglary.

According to police, the two men are believed to have committed burglaries in other parts of the city as well.

Police said this is an ongoing investigation and prosecutors are reviewing the case and will make a charging decision.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS).