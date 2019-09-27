IMPD steps up patrols ahead of busy weekend downtown

The police shield on the door of an IMPD squad car. (FOX59 file photo)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. —The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says they are stepping up patrols ahead of a busy weekend downtown.

This comes after last weekend’s violence where six people were shot downtown in one incident.

Police say there will be extra uniformed and undercover officers along with Indy’s Ten Point Coalition.

IMPD says they have been preparing for these citywide events for weeks, but they need your help so that everyone stays safe.

“Just enjoy the city, get out there, know your surroundings, pay attention, and if you see something, say something,” said IMPD Major Brian Mahone.

The mayor says there also will be extra peacemakers out this weekend.

