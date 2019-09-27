× Incredible rare, late season heat to stall fall 2019; Records will break entering October

SUMMER SURGES BACK TO CENTRAL INDIANA

Talk about a turnaround! That fall feel early this morning ended fast. Temps SURGED and are up a whopping 40° in some locations since early Friday morning.

OFFICIALLY it is the 23rd 90-degree day in Indianapolis and WARMEST Sept 27th in 21 years. Nearing the record set in 1998 of 93°

As we first forecast late last week and early this week 90-degree days are in reach. Today is the first. So how rare is this heat so late into the year?

Indianapolis has not been this warm, this late in the year, SINCE 2007. Only 11 calendar days, over 148 years of weather records, produced 90° this late.

PEAK OF THE HEAT still days away. Multiple records over multiple days are likely to fall entering October. Warm minimum & hot maximum temperatures are in jeopardy through Wednesday.

Relief is a real likelihood as a cold front arrives next Thursday and it SHOULD deliver a knock out blow to the incredible warmth later next week. Stay tuned!

RAIN STAYING NORTH

We desperately need the rain as September to date is the driest in twenty years. With less than a half inch of rain for the month we need it badly. Several more continued declared burn bans as of Friday while needed rain bypasses to the north.

Several rounds of showers and heavy thunderstorms over the northern-third of the state provide relief from the hot and dry conditions but the feeling is still that the real rain threat will remain north.

The rain window is closing and a cluster of storms depart to the northeast before 7 pm Friday. Additional showers and storms will develop but track east across the same locations through sunrise. With repeated tropical downpours possible, many counties in northern Indiana and Illinois are under flash flood watches. It is feast or famine in the rain department and unfortunately the deficit will continue to grow as we end the month here in central Indiana.