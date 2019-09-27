× Large temperature jump this Friday; timing out storm chances

It is a refreshing start to Friday! We are starting off with a mostly clear sky over central Indiana with temperatures in the lower 50s. Some communities have even dropped into the upper 40s, including Crawfordsville and Richmond. A light jacket may be needed for kids waiting at the bus stop, but the longer sleeves are not necessary after school this afternoon.

There is going to be a nearly 30-degree jump in temperatures later today! Gusty southerly winds will help highs drive back up into the mid-80s this afternoon, which is more than 10 degrees above average for late September.

There are going to be several dry hours for many around the area today. However, forecast models are showing two waves of thunderstorm activity before we officially kick off the weekend. The first round will mainly impact our northwestern counties this afternoon. An isolated strong thunderstorm could fire up and produce gusty winds with heavy rain.

Our best chances for rain arrive overnight with the second round of storms. Most of the activity will once again fall north of the Indianapolis area and should move in after midnight. The cold front is expected to turn more stationary over northern Indiana tonight and early Saturday morning.

The nearby boundary will keep a lingering storm chance early in the day and result in more cloud cover over the area. Still thinking temperatures will bump back up into the mid-80s Saturday afternoon with the cooler air staying north downtown Indianapolis.

Sunday is looking drier and even warmer! Exceptionally dry soils and the dry weather pattern setting up early next week will make the 90s a possibility as we start October. Record highs for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday are 89° and right now, forecast highs are at or above the 90-degree mark. The Weather Authority will have to closely watch how much temperatures rise in the days ahead to see if any old records in Indianapolis are broken!