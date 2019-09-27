× Metallica singer returns to rehab, band cancels Australia-New Zealand tour

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. — Heavy metal band Metallica announced the cancellation of their upcoming tour of Australia and New Zealand on Friday, due to singer James Hetfield’s return to rehab.

According to the band’s website, Metallica members Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett and Robert Trujillo apologized to fans and said the tour scheduled to begin October 17 has been postponed.

“As most of you probably know, our brother James has been struggling with addiction on and off for many years. He has now, unfortunately, had to re-enter a treatment program to work on his recovery again. We fully intend to make our way to your part of the world as soon as health and schedule permit. We’ll let you know as soon as we can. Once again, we are devastated that we have inconvenienced so many of you, especially our most loyal fans who often travel great distances to experience our shows. We appreciate your understanding and support for James and, as always, thank you for being a part of our Metallica family.”

The band said tickets will be refunded and are hoping to reschedule dates as soon as possible.

Metallica also tweeted out the message to their fans Down Under at 8 p.m. on Friday:

A Note from Lars, Kirk, and Rob We are truly sorry to inform our fans and friends that we must postpone our upcoming tour of Australia and New Zealand. (1/6) — Metallica (@Metallica) September 28, 2019