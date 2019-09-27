× Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game nominees: September 27

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Out of all the high school football our FOX59 cameras caught, two plays stood out as the best of the best. Now your vote will determine the winner of the Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game

NOMINEE #1: AVON’S HENRY HESSON

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Avon quarterback Henry Hesson scrambles through the Fishers` secondary on his way to a 35-yard touchdown run in the Orioles` 35-14 win over the Tigers.

NOMINEE #2: CATHEDRAL'S DAVID PERRY

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Cathedral`s David Perry takes the wide receiver screen, breaks a tackle, and jukes out several defenders on his way into the end zone during the Irish`s 56-0 win over Jeffersonville.