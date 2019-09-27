Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game nominees: September 27

Posted 11:16 PM, September 27, 2019, by

Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game nominees Henry Hesson of Avon and David Perry of Cathedral (WXIN September 27, 2019).

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Out of all the high school football our FOX59 cameras caught, two plays stood out as the best of the best. Now your vote will determine the winner of the Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game

NOMINEE #1: AVON’S HENRY HESSON

Avon quarterback Henry Hesson scrambles through the Fishers` secondary on his way to a 35-yard touchdown run in the Orioles` 35-14 win over the Tigers.

NOMINEE #2: CATHEDRAL'S DAVID PERRY

Cathedral`s David Perry takes the wide receiver screen, breaks a tackle, and jukes out several defenders on his way into the end zone during the Irish`s 56-0 win over Jeffersonville.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.