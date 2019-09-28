× 1 dead, 1 critical in double shooting on northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — One man is dead and another is critically wounded after a double shooting on Indy’s northeast side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred just after 9:45 p.m. in the 4000 block of Downes Drive, located near E. 42nd and Mitthoeffer Road.

Police say officers arrived on scene and located two 25-year-old men suffering from gunshot wounds inside a home. One was pronounced dead on scene while the other was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

Two woman were also inside the home, police say, and are being spoken to by detectives.

Police say the incident is believed to be an isolated domestic disturbance. Police are unsure at this time if any other individuals were involved outside of the four adults who were in the home at the time of the shooting.

The Marion County Coroner will determine the exact manner and cause of death. The name of the deceased will be released once proper next-of-kin notification has been made.

Anyone with information about this incident should call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS). Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to www.CrimeTips.org to submit a web tip. You will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1000 if the information leads to a felony arrest. Only tips submitted directly and anonymously to Crime Stoppers are eligible for these cash rewards.