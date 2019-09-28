Crash sends 2 vehicles into pond on Indy’s northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Two vehicles had to be retrieved from an Indianapolis pond after a traffic incident sent them down an embankment.

Shortly after 12 p.m. Saturday, responders were called to an area near 46th Street and Golden Meadow Drive in relation to the crash.

The Indianapolis Fire Department says the two drivers failed to share the road as they were headed east on 46th Street, which led to both vehicles entering the water and one vehicle becoming fully submerged.

Thankfully, IFD says the occupants of the vehicles are uninjured.