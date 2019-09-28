× Person dropped off at Indy hospital in critical condition after being shot

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A person was dropped off at an Indianapolis hospital in critical condition after being shot, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Around 6:30 p.m. Saturday, police were called to Methodist Hospital in regards to a person who was dropped off with a gunshot wound.

Officers are currently working to find the scene at which the shooting happened.

The age and identity of the victim is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story.