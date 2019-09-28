× Record heat still to come; A major cool down to follow

September 2019 has moved up in the ranks of warmest September’s on record. To-date, in Indianapolis, we are now the 5th warmest on record. With 20 straight days of above average temperatures, we have more heat to come.

Plan on it being very warm and a little on the muggy side for the Colts the game on Sunday. A few spotty showers may be in the area, but most of the day will be dry.

We still really need the rain. We had a few spotty showers around, mainly in our northern counties, Saturday morning. But we’re going to need a few days of some hefty rainfall totals to make up for the deficit that we’re in. Indianapolis now more than 2.50″ below the average rainfall we should have seen by this time in the month.

The dryness is taking hold of the state. Areas under “Abnormally Dry” conditions have expanded by 41% from last week, while “Moderately Dry” conditions have expanded by 26% across the state.

County wide burn bans are already in place across southeastern Indiana and will likely expand over the coming days.

The summer-like heat isn’t letting go anytime soon. While we’ll be tracking cold temperatures and snow in parts of the northwest these next few days, back home, it’s all just heat! Record shattering heat!

We will have SEVERAL shots and breaking record temperatures early next week. Not only are we forecasting consecutive days with 90°+ record heat, we will also have a shot at breaking record warm MINIMUM temperatures during the mornings from early to mid week, as well.

Don’t like the heat? Relief is in sight. A front moves through mid-week. It will bring rain, thunderstorms and a cool down. Right now, the timing for that looks to come late Wednesday night through Thursday.

By Friday next week, temperatures will likely only rise into the upper 60’s, bringing that fall-like feel as we head into the weekend.