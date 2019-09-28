Stray showers possible Saturday; tracking record heat to end September

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A couple spotty showers moved over the Indianapolis area last night, but most of the rain fell over the northern tier of the state. The storm system associated with a slow-moving cold front has brought 1” to 3” of rain over northern Indiana within the last 24 hours. It prompted the National Weather Service to issue Flash Flood Warnings Friday night and early Saturday morning.

The Indianapolis Airport did not receive any measurable rainfall with the system. We really need the rain in Indy and points south of the city. Abnormally dry conditions are resulting in burn bans for some of our southern counties.

There were some showers and thunderstorms near Lafayette, Monticello and Attica this Saturday morning. Even though most of the activity fell north of the Indy metro, a weak boundary formed from the “rain-cooled air” aloft and brought a very cool cloud formation for Hendricks/ Boone counties. It is known as a undular bore cloud. There were reports of gusty winds along the strange-looking cloud as it approached Marion County. The photo below was captured by Megan DeLucenay.

A random shower is possible today, mostly over the northern half of Indiana. The cold front should stall out over northern Indiana, which is why there is still a slim chance for a shower this afternoon and early Sunday. There will be a large spread of temperatures this afternoon due to the nearby system and cloud cover. Highs will struggle to rise into the lower 80s near Lafayette, Peru and Muncie. Indianapolis still has a chance for mid-80s today with the help of southerly winds and breaks in the clouds. Upper 80s are even possible for communities in southern Indiana.

Rain chances look very isolated Sunday with another dry, warm stretch on the way early next week! We will open October with potentially record-breaking heat in Indianapolis. Highs are expected to rise or exceed the 90°-mark Monday through Wednesday with the help from dry soils, sunshine and southerly winds.