4 injured during mult-vehicle crash in Miami County

MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. — Four people were sent to the hospital, one in critical condition, after a multi-vehicle crash in Miami County, according to Indiana State Police.

At roughly 1:45 p.m. Saturday, officers were called to U.S. 31 near Miami County Road 1200 South in response to a crash.

A preliminary crash investigation reveals that the driver of a 2011 Ford Edge was headed southbound on U.S. 31 near Miami County Road 1200 South. The driver failed to see that traffic was backed up due to a work zone and rear-ended a 2009 Chrysler minivan. The impact caused the minivan to rear-end a 2012 Chevrolet Traverse.

The driver of the Traverse and Ford Edge were taken to Howard Community Hospital with non-life threatening injuries and have since been released.

The driver and a passenger of the minivan were flown to a Ft. Wayne hospital. The driver has since been released, but the passenger remains in critical condition, according to state police.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.