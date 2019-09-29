× 744 lbs of pork recalled in Indiana for possible Listeria contamination

REDKEY, Ind. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced a Class 1 High Health Risk recall of approximately 744 pounds of ready-to-eat pork products that may be contaminated with Listeria.

The pork came from Fisher Packing Company out of Redkey, Indiana. Redkey is about 82 miles northeast of Indianapolis.

The ready-to-eat pork products were packaged on August 27, 2019 and shipped to stores throughout the state.

The following products are subject to the recall:

Vacuum-sealed packages of various weights containing “ Fisher Meats Old Fashioned Ham ” with a lot code of 19239 on the label.

” with a lot code of 19239 on the label. Vacuum-sealed packages of various weights of “ Fisher Meats Smoked Ham Shanks with Natural Juices ” with a lot code of 19239 on the label.

” with a lot code of 19239 on the label. Vacuum-sealed packages of various weights of “Fisher Meats Canadian Bacon” with a freeze by date of 11/25/19 and lot code of 19239 on the label.

Fisher Packing Company notified the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety & Inspection Service that a sample of the meats tested positive for the presence of Listeria monocytogenes.

So far there have been no confirmed reports of health related reactions due to the consumption of the pork.

Anyone who has purchased any of the recalled meats should not eat them. The pork should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Listeriosis is a serious infection that mainly affects older adults, people with weakened immune systems and pregnant women and their newborns. It can cause fever, headaches, muscle aches, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions. In pregnant women, the infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature births or life-threatening infections of the newborn.

Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Customers with food safety questions can call the USDA’s Meat & Poultry Hotline toll-free at 1-888-MPHotline (674-6854).