CUMBERLAND, Ind. — The Cumberland Metropolitan Police Department is looking for the owner of a pair of dogs found unattended.

In a Facebook post Sunday, CMPD said the two dogs were found near the Pennsy Trail around Starter Street and are “very sweet.”

Police went on to say that the dogs have been taken to the Marion County animal control facility.

The owner of the pets will have to go to the facility to claim the dogs.